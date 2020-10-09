We start today’s deals with a huge selection of Apple devices thanks to Best Buy’s recent Apple Shopping Event. We can find Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air starting at $950 after a $50 discount. This option gets you 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor. The Intel Core i5 version with 512GB SSD is also on sale, as we find it with a $100 discount, leaving it at $1200.

Other Apple deals include the Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $130 and $30 savings. The Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More matte collection, which comes with noise cancellation, is selling for $200 with a $100 discount; the BeatsX wireless earphones are getting a $30 discount, leaving them up for grabs at just $70. You can also get $350 to $600 savings on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, and more, so you may want to check out the complete list of items included.

Now, if you’d rather buy your devices from Amazon, we have great news for you. Amazon is matching most of the discounts currently found at Best buy, sometimes even letting you save a bit more in one or two of the previously mentioned Apple devices.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, you can head over to Amazon, as the TCL 10L with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 48MP Quad camera system on the back is selling for $210 after a $40 discount. You can also choose to go the ZE Axon 10 Pro, which comes with 2565GB in storage, 8GG RAM, and Dual-SIM support for $350 after a $200 discount.

Other deals include the LG NanoCell 85 Series 65-inch smart UHD NanoCell TV with Alexa Built-in for $1,047, down from its regular $1,200 price tag. The NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi router with four Ethernet ports and wireless speed of up to 2.6Gbps for $238 after a $51 discount, and $10 extra savings at checkout. The Razer Wolverine Xbox One controller is selling for just $96 after a $24 discount. And finally, the Amazon Echo Dot Gen 3 is getting a $10, leaving it at $40.

