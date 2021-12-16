We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is receiving a $130 discount right now!

By Samuel Martinez December 16, 2021, 2:35 pm
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Featured Image Source: 12.9-inch iPad Pro

We have currently spotted exciting deals on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can pick up a new model with Wi-Fi-only support starting at $999 after receiving a $100 discount on its 128GB storage option. The same $100 savings are being applied to the 512GB storage model, which means that you can purchase yours for $1,299. However, you can get the same 512GB model for $1,269 at Adorama since it is currently seeing a more compelling $130 discount. Back at Amazon.com, you can also pick up the 1TB and the 2TB variants for $1,699 and $2,049 after getting $100 and $150 savings, respectively.

The LTE-enabled version is also on sale, and you can pick up your new 128GB model for $1,199 with the same $100 savings or get twice the storage space for $1,300 after a $99 discount. The 2TB storage model is also receiving a $150 discount so that you can purchase yours for $2,249. However, if you ask me, I’d go for the 11-inch iPad Pro that is currently receiving a $250 discount on its 2TB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support that is currently going for $1,649.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro product box image

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro product box image

11-inch iPad Pro

iPad mini in Starlight product image

2021 Apple iPad Mini

You can also save on the latest iPad mini that is currently available for $617 after seeing a $32 discount. This will get you a new Pink variant with 256GB of storage space. You can also pair up any of these iPad models with an Apple Pencil, as the first-generation Apple Pencil is currently going for $80 after a 19 percent discount that translates to $19 savings, which is compatible with the regular iPad. Or pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil for $99 after a $30 discount that works with the latest iPad Pro models and the smaller iPad mini.

