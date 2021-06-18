We keep on getting some amazing deals on Apple products, some of which are listed on our early Prime Day deals selection. However, we have recently found the latest M1-powered 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro models on sale. The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is currently getting a $100 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 256GFB storage space in Silver, which means you can get your new tablet for $1,099, which represents 8 percent savings, and it leaves it at the same price as the entry-level variant with 128GB storage.

If that seems too much for your budget, you can also grab the 11-inch iPad Pro that’s also powered by Apple’s latest M1 chip in Space Gray for $749 after receiving a $50 discount, which translates to 6 percent savings. And remember that both 2021 models feature a TrueDepth camera system with an Ultra-Wide front camera with Face ID, while the back gets a 12MP Wide, a 10MP Ultra-Wide, and a LiDAR scanner for AR. And wait until you hear the speakers on these babies; they will amaze you.

And for those that can settle with the previous generation iPad Pro models, you can get the 12.9-inch model with WiFi-only support and 128GB storage space for $950 with $49 savings at Amazon.com. You will also find some 11-inch variants, but they’re selling out, so your best option, if you’re interested in these models, is to head over to B&H, where you will find several of the previous generations iPad Pros on sale for Fathers Day.

You will find the 11-inch model starting at $699 with $100 savings in its Space Gray color variant. At the same time, the 12.9-inch model starts at $899 with the same $100 savings. These models pack Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip plus an M12 coprocessor, Apple Pencil support, and USB-C connectivity.