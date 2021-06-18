pocketnow ipad pro
We keep on getting some amazing deals on Apple products, some of which are listed on our early Prime Day deals selection. However, we have recently found the latest M1-powered 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pro models on sale. The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is currently getting a $100 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 256GFB storage space in Silver, which means you can get your new tablet for $1,099, which represents 8 percent savings, and it leaves it at the same price as the entry-level variant with 128GB storage.

If that seems too much for your budget, you can also grab the 11-inch iPad Pro that’s also powered by Apple’s latest M1 chip in Space Gray for $749 after receiving a $50 discount, which translates to 6 percent savings. And remember that both 2021 models feature a TrueDepth camera system with an Ultra-Wide front camera with Face ID, while the back gets a 12MP Wide, a 10MP Ultra-Wide, and a LiDAR scanner for AR. And wait until you hear the speakers on these babies; they will amaze you.

    12.9-inch iPad Pro Silver

    11-inch iPad Pro Space Gray

And for those that can settle with the previous generation iPad Pro models, you can get the 12.9-inch model with WiFi-only support and 128GB storage space for $950 with $49 savings at Amazon.com. You will also find some 11-inch variants, but they’re selling out, so your best option, if you’re interested in these models, is to head over to B&H, where you will find several of the previous generations iPad Pros on sale for Fathers Day.

You will find the 11-inch model starting at $699 with $100 savings in its Space Gray color variant. At the same time, the 12.9-inch model starts at $899 with the same $100 savings. These models pack Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip plus an M12 coprocessor, Apple Pencil support, and USB-C connectivity.

    2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro

    2020 11-inch iPad Pro




