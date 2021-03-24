We have great news for all of those interested in getting a new iPad. Apple’s entry-level iPad, yes, the one with a 10.2-inch display, is currently getting a $29 discount over at Amazon.com on its WiFi-only variant with 128GB of storage space. This means that you can get your new iPad for just $400, but only if you grab the Silver or the Space Gray variant. If you think you can live with just 32GB of storage space, you may want to get the Silver variant, as it’s the only one that lets you save some cash, as it’s now going for $324.

The latest iPad Air is also on sale, and you can get your new 64GB WiFi-only variant for just $559 after a $40 discount, or grab extra storage space with the 256GB variant for $680 with $69 savings if you grab the Rose Gold, Silver or Space Gray color variants. However, you can save $70 when you choose the Green or the Sky Blue color options. Whatever the case, you will still get a 10.9-inch display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and Touch ID embedded on the power button.

Jabra headphones are also getting tons of love over at Amazon.com. You can currently get a new pair of Jabra Elite 85t true wireless Bluetooth earbuds for $200 after a $30 discount in any of its three color variants. Upon purchase, you will receive premium noise-canceling, crystal clear calls, and up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. If that’s too much for you, you can also choose to go for the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds, which are currently selling for $130 with $20 savings. And if you want to spend even less, you can get the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for $95 with $5 savings, or the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds, which are currently selling for $50 after a $30 discount.

If you’re looking for something a bit more robust, you can also get a pair of Jabra headphones, as you can choose to grab a pair of Jabra Elute 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones for $200 after a $50 discount. If you want to go all out, you can go for the Jabra Evolve2 85 MS Wireless Headphones with Link380a & Charging Stand, which can be yours for $424.10 with $74.90 savings or get a pair of Jabra Evolve 75e MS Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones for $259 with $13 savings.