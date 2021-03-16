We start today’s deals with the iPhone XS that’s currently selling for just $350 at Woot.com. Now, before you get too excited, we have to say that this is a ‘Grade A Refurbished’ device. Still, paying just $350 for a 64GB iPhone XS is, without a doubt, a great deal. And since we’re already talking about Apple products, we must also remind you that the latest M1 powered Macs are on sale, and you can check them out here.

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro Max, and you’re looking to protect your investment, the Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe in Saddle Brown is getting a $38 discount, which means you can get one for just under $91. The Baltic Blue and Pink Citrus color options are also on sale, but they’re only getting around $4 and $7 savings.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also getting some nice savings, as you can grab the 40mm version with GPS connectivity for just $374 after a $235 discount. And to make your device look even better, you can get an Anwaut Solid Stainless Steel Wristband for $14.40 with $5.50 savings. You can get this replacement band for any model of Apple Watch you can think of, and you also get six color options to choose from to match the case of your device.

Now, moving on to Samsung devices, we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ getting a massive $480 discount over at B&H, which means you can grab yours for just $620. Now, this deal is almost as good as the ones available at Samsung.com, where you can get the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starting at $350. If you go for the entry-level variant with 128GB of storage space or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, that can be yours for just $750 after trading-in an eligible device.

Further, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $100 with an eligible trade-in. If you want the higher-end variants, you can get your hands on a Galaxy S21+ for $300 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500; it will all depend on the phone you have to trade-in. The best part is that you can also get up to $100 instant credit to use towards Samsung’s online store devices and accessories. And if you’re really looking for another device that won’t break the bank, you can also consider a new Nokia 5.4 with Dual SIM support and 128GB of storage space that’s now available for $200 after getting a $50 discount.