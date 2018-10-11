Apple’s iPhone Xr sales may do well China according to Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple can be very positive about the future of its yet unreleased iPhone Xr. The main reason for this is the latest report of Ming-Chi Kuo.

This report details how domestic smartphone sales have gone down by 10% in the last months, and he assumes that this is because Chinese customers are waiting for the arrival of the new iPhone Xr. Its new design and lower price, plus the dual SIM feature are almost too good to be true. Now sales would even surpass the ones achieved by last year’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. There’s still no clear idea of how the iPhone Xs and Xs Max sales are doing, but we’ll have to wait to see if Mr. Kuo is right, or if Chinese customers are expecting to see the latest Huawei Mate 20 has to offer.