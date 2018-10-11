iOS

Apple’s iPhone Xr sales may do well China according to Ming-Chi Kuo

Contents
iPhone XR

Apple can be very positive about the future of its yet unreleased iPhone Xr. The main reason for this is the latest report of Ming-Chi Kuo.

This report details how domestic smartphone sales have gone down by 10% in the last months, and he assumes that this is because Chinese customers are waiting for the arrival of the new iPhone Xr. Its new design and lower price, plus the dual SIM feature are almost too good to be true. Now sales would even surpass the ones achieved by last year’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. There’s still no clear idea of how the iPhone Xs and Xs Max sales are doing, but we’ll have to wait to see if Mr. Kuo is right, or if Chinese customers are expecting to see the latest Huawei Mate 20 has to offer.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Huawei, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, Ming-chi Kuo, News, Oppo, sales, Vivo
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.