Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro trial production may be underway

The latest Apple rumor claims that Foxconn has already started trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro models, suggesting that Cupertino may have completed the design process of the most powerful variants of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

According to a report from Taiwan Economic Times, Apple’s next iPhone 14 Pro has entered trial production. The report claims that Foxconn will manufacture Apple’s higher-end variants of the iPhone 14, while other Apple suppliers, including Luxshare, will take care of the more affordable iPhone 14 options. Whatever the case, Foxconn may have decided to begin trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro models to make sure that these devices meet Apple’s quality standards before entering mass production later this year.

Apple iPhone 14 has recently entered the OEM trial production operation. It is reported that the red supply chain indicator factory Luxshare has not yet obtained the new product trial production import mass production service order (NPI), and will miss the OEM with the best sales, high unit price and higher profit. For the high-end iPhone 14, this year, it may only get orders for the basic iPhone 14 and become the second supplier. Hon Hai (2317) is firmly seated as the leading iPhone OEM, and this year’s iPhone 14 orders are “safe!” After the trial production begins, the foundry must collect data, correct abnormalities, evaluate the production process and products that need to be improved, and evaluate whether the trial-produced products are acceptable. Mass production, therefore, NPI can be regarded as the early stage of receiving orders and entering mass production. (Machine Translation)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will allegedly feature a design that will make Apple fans remember the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. A couple of renders shared by well-known leaker Jon Prosser suggest that the devices will be a bit thicker than the current iPhone 13 model. The leaks also suggest that the iPhone 14 will arrive without a camera bump, a redesigned speaker grill, and circular volume controls. However, the most significant change may be that Apple may finally get rid of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped cutout design to fit the TrueDepth camera system required for Face ID.

Source:Taiwan Economic Times

Via:MacRumors