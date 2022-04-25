Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is scoring up to $800 savings

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup launched back in September, and these models are, without a doubt, some of the best iPhone devices ever made. These new phones arrive with a similar design to the one found on their predecessors, but materials and features will vary depending on whether you choose to go for the base models or the Pro variants.

We have great news for Apple fans who are looking to upgrade their current iPhone models, as the latest deal lets you save up to $800 on the purchase of the newest iPhone 13 models at Verizon.com. First up, we have the more affordable iPhone 13 variants, including the base model and the iPhone 13 mini, available for as low as $10 or $5 a month. The vanilla variant usually retails for $800, but you can make this price drop by $439.99 when you buy your device on any Unlimited plan with a new line. Further, you will also receive a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you switch, making this deal even more compelling.

The iPhone 13 mini may not be Apple’s most popular device, but you can get yours for $5 a month, as we mentioned before. This is Apple’s most affordable option, selling at $700. Still, you can make the price go down by up to $519.99 when you buy your new iPhone on any Unlimited plan with a new line, and you will also be eligible for a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you switch over from another carrier.

Moving on to the higher-end variants, we find the iPhone 13 Pro selling for $1,000, which means you would have to be paying $28 a month for 36 months if you want one. However, you can shave up to $800 off your purchase when you trade in one of your current devices. This includes old or damaged phones, but you also have to purchase your new phone on any Unlimited plan with a new line.

Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,100, and you get the same $800 savings with an eligible trade-in that will also have you purchase your devices with any Unlimited play with a new line. Just remember that savings will depend on the condition and age of your device. You can also consider going for a “free” iPhone 12 or the 12 mini, but remember that these devices will only be “free” when you get them on any Verizon’s Unlimited plans.