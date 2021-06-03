We start today’s deals with some exciting discounts on Apple official cases for your iPhone 12. First up, we find the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 Pro Max in Kumquat selling for just $40 after receiving a $9 discount. The Product RED variant is also getting some love, as you can grab one for $45 with $4 savings. Additionally, you will find savings on the Pink Citrus and White color options, while the rest remain at their $50 price point.

You will also find discounts on the iPhone 12 Mini Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe that is now going for $42.38 after an $8.61 discount. Plus deals on cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, and more starting at $30. You can even score savings on the latest AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, or the regular AirPods with which are selling for $520, $197, and $129 after $20, $52, and $30 discounts, respectively. But, you can also check out the complete list of Apple accessories on sale by following this link.

We have also found several gaming monitors on sale for you to choose from. First up, the LG 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor is currently getting a $103 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $297. It arrives with 144Hz refresh rates and Radeon FreeSync technology, or get the LG 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync HDR10 IPS Monitor for just $278 with $70 instant savings. The Sceptre Curved 27-inch Gaming Monitor is also on sale, getting a $27.02 discount, meaning you can grab one for $212.95, and Samsung also offers the 27-Inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor is currently getting a $40 discount, leaving it at $260.

Other deals that will help your workspace feature the FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Converter that’s getting a $51 discount as part of Amazon’s deals of the day, which leaves it available for $119. In addition, the HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand can be yours for just $63 after a 50 percent discount when you apply code 9VMJJOBF at checkout. And you can get a new Amazon Basics 15.6-inch urban laptop sleeve case for $6.77 with $3.30 savings.