Apple’s iPhone 12, 12 mini, and other great Apple products are on sale today

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 12 and the smaller iPhone 12 mini are currently on sale, and you can get one starting for as low as $390 in refurbished condition over at Woot.com. Indeed, most of us want to get our hands on a brand new and shiny device, but there’s nothing wrong with picking up a pre-owned device if the price is right. Plus, Woot offers a 90-day limited warranty to keep you covered in case something goes sideways.

Whatever the case, you would be getting an iPhone 12 model with a couple of scratches or dents and dings, but that won’t be much of a problem if you get a case to keep your phone safe. These devices will arrive in full working condition, and their batteries have been tested to function at a minimum of 85 percent capacity.

The iPhone 12 starts at $490, and it can go up to $590, depending on the storage option you go for. However, you may want to choose fast, as this offer will be gone at midnight or when Woot runs out of stock.

We have also spotted interesting deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 that is now available for as low as $330 when you go for the smaller 41mm model with a Starlight Aluminum Case and Starlight Sport Band. This option is currently getting a 17 percent discount that transforms to $69 savings for those interested. And if you want LTE support, you can get one for $430 after scoring the same $69 deal. Either way, you will also have to hurry up since this deal will only be available today. And, if you’re interested in something a bit more affordable, you can consider the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker that is now available for $100 after getting a $50 discount.

The Beats Studio Buds are also on sale, and you can purchase a pair for $130 after picking up a $30 discount that will help you score 20 percent savings. And if you want something a bit better, you can also check out the Beats Fit Pro, which are now available for $200 after receiving a $25 discount.