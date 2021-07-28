12.9-ipad-pro-keyboard-cases

We keep getting great deals from Amazon, where you will find the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models on sale. You can get the 12.9-inch model with WiFi-only support and 128GB storage getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $999. If you want the smaller 11-inch model, you can grab one for $749 after seeing $50 savings. This model is also equipped with 128GB storage and WiFi-only connectivity.

If you want more options to choose from, you can also grab the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is currently getting a $99 discount on its WiFi-only 64GB variant, meaning you can get one for $500. If you want the 256GB storage option, we recommend you check the Rose Gold variant as it’s getting $110 savings, which is $11 more than what you would save with other color options. Finally, Apple’s 2019 iPad mini is also on sale. You can get $30 savings with you go for the base model with 64GB storage, meaning you can grab one for $369, and if you want 256GB storage, you can grab the Gold variant for $490 with $59 savings.

Other deals feature the latest Amazon Echo Buds that are currently getting a $30 discount, leaving them available for just $110. Finally, if you want a more affordable option, you can grab the LG Tone Free NF6 wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are now selling for $77 after getting a massive 49 percent discount, meaning you would be getting $73 savings.

There’s a great deal on the Google Nest Mini that lets you get three of them for just $64.40 with 56 percent savings, meaning you save $82.60 savings.

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

