We start today’s deals with the Space Gray 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB in storage. This device comes with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, and it can be yours for just $799 after a $350 discount. You can also find more iPad Pros models with up to $530 off as part of B&H’s labor day sale.

We then head over to Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB in storage, which is getting a $70 discount, leaving it at just $280. However, you can also find the version with 128GB in storage, which is selling for $350 after an $80 discount.

If you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro have hit a new low of $219.95, meaning you can save $29 upon purchase. If you don’t want to spend that much money, the Amazon Echo Buds are currently selling for $90 after a $40 discount.



Now, if you’re looking to improve your gaming set up, the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync & FreeSync QLED is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it at just $650. The Alienware low-profile RGB gaming keyboard can be yours for just $119, with $41 savings. Alienware wired/wireless gaming mouse AW610M can be yours for $85, or you can choose to go for the Alienware 7.1 PC gaming headset since it’s also available for $85 after they both received a $15 discount.

Finally, Amazon is having tons of its Echo devices on sale. You can find the third-generation Echo Dot for $30 after a $20 discount, the Echo Plus for $75, down from $150, the Echo Show for $180 after a $50 discount, and more.



