You can currently grab a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $949 after a $50 discount when you grab the WiFi-only variant with 128GB of storage space. You can go for more storage space and get better deals, as the 256GB variant is getting a $69 discount, which means you can get yours for just under $,1030, or get the LTE variant with the same storage for $1,349 with $100 savings.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $750 with $49 savings. This will get you a new WiFi-only version in Siler with 128GB of storage space. The 512GB Space Gray version, is also getting a $49 discount, meaning you can get one for $850.

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    11-inch iPad Pro

 

Now, we head over to Verizon, where you can grab a pair, wait no, two sets of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $325 shipped. These wireless earbuds usually sell for $200 a pair, but if you get two sets, you will be getting $75 savings, which means you would only have to pay $162.50 per pair.

And since we’re talking accessories, you must check out the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED smartwatch in Black with a brown leather and silicone strap. It is currently getting a $35.90 discount, so you can get yours for as low as $143.10. You can also keep your Google Pixel 4a Basically Black case for $23 with $17 savings. It is made with recycled polycarbonate and recycled polyester, and it will protect your phone from regular daily use.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch

    Google Pixel 4a with 5G Case - Basically Black

And you can get a new smartphone for as low as $60 if you’re not looking for anything fancy. The TracFone Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) is currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $60. Or get the Motorola Moto G Power 4G with $50 savings, making it available for $100. Check out the complete listing here

    Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G

    Motorola Moto G Power 4G

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

