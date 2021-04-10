You can currently grab a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $949 after a $50 discount when you grab the WiFi-only variant with 128GB of storage space. You can go for more storage space and get better deals, as the 256GB variant is getting a $69 discount, which means you can get yours for just under $,1030, or get the LTE variant with the same storage for $1,349 with $100 savings.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $750 with $49 savings. This will get you a new WiFi-only version in Siler with 128GB of storage space. The 512GB Space Gray version, is also getting a $49 discount, meaning you can get one for $850.

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    11-inch iPad Pro

 

Now, we head over to Verizon, where you can grab a pair, wait no, two sets of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $325 shipped. These wireless earbuds usually sell for $200 a pair, but if you get two sets, you will be getting $75 savings, which means you would only have to pay $162.50 per pair.

And since we’re talking accessories, you must check out the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED smartwatch in Black with a brown leather and silicone strap. It is currently getting a $35.90 discount, so you can get yours for as low as $143.10. You can also keep your Google Pixel 4a Basically Black case for $23 with $17 savings. It is made with recycled polycarbonate and recycled polyester, and it will protect your phone from regular daily use.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch

    Google Pixel 4a with 5G Case - Basically Black

And you can get a new smartphone for as low as $60 if you’re not looking for anything fancy. The TracFone Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) is currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $60. Or get the Motorola Moto G Power 4G with $50 savings, making it available for $100. Check out the complete listing here

    Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G

    Motorola Moto G Power 4G

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is sticking with landscape-first approach
The Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone can be seen sporting a symmetrical design on the back with a bulge at the center of the pack panel.
LG
LG will formally announce its exit from phone business on April 5: Report
After failing to find a buyer, LG will reportedly announce its exit from the smartphone business on April 5, as per KoreaTimes.
LG
LG aims to deliver Android 12 update despite phone business exit
LG aims to release Android 12 update for a handful of its phones. but given the poor track record, we aren’t too hopeful about it.