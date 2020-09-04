We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Best Buy’s Labor Day sales have a vast selection of Apple deals available. We will start with a wide variety of iPad Pro models that are getting up to $100 off. You can currently get one starting at $999.99 after a $50 discount, which will get you a 12.9-inch model with 64GB in storage, along with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. Less expensive models starting at $800 have already sold out, so you may want to hurry to get yours.

We then go to the iPad mini and the iPad Air. You can get a new iPad mini with $50 off, starting at $350. This would get you a new tablet with 64GB in storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. If you want more storage, you would have to pay $500 for the 256GB version or pay $630 to add LTE connectivity. A new iPad Air with savings that go up to $100 can be yours starting at $550 with 256GB in storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. However, you may want to hurry up since they are selling out fast.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is getting up to $300 off, and you can get one starting at $1,650 with an Intel Core i5 processor 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. The Apple HomePod is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at just $199. You can also check the complete list for Labor Day savings at Best Buy following the link below.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are getting some nice discounts as well. Get the Galaxy S20 5G with a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ for $980 after a $170 discount. This unlocked device comes with 128GB in storage, and since it’s the US version, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Galaxy S20+ is also available with a free pair of Galaxy Buds for $1,180. You get the same $170 discount, 128GB storage, and processor. You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity tracker to go along with your new device, as it’s currently available for $50 after a $50 discount.

Finally, you can get a new portable Bluetooth speaker for $300 after a $100 discount. The Marshall Tufton will give you more than 20 hours of portable playing time. Or you can get a new Hori Nintendo Switch Zelda Alumi case for your Nintendo Switch for just $16 after a $2.83 discount.

