We start today’s deals with the latest model of the Apple iPad mini in Space Gray with 64GB in storage with a $49 discount, which leaves it at $350 in its Wi-Fi only version. However, you can get more storage for $500 in the 256GB version with the same discount, or save $50 on the Wi-Fi + LTE variant, which sells for $629.

Buy iPad mini

The Samsun Galaxy Book Ion is also on sale with its 15.6-inch QLED Display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. You can grab one for $1,150 after a $150 discount, or get the smaller 13.3-inch variant with 8GB RAM for $1,050.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

You can get a wireless backup camera kit with digital signal, waterproof, rear view camera with a 5-inch TFT LCD monitor for just $84.59. However, you must remember to introduce the 49K7CKIB code and check the on-page coupon to get this price.

Buy Wireless Backup Camera Kit

Finally, you can get a new PowerA Enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch for $38.99 after an $11 discount. This is an Animal Crossings KK Slider version, but you can browse through several other options, just keep in mind that they’re not all getting the same discount, and some are not getting discounts at all.

Buy PowerA Enhanced wireless controller

