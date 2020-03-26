Today’s deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the iPad mini 5 starting at $332.59. This price is available in the i-Fi only variant with 64GB. If you want the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, with the same amount of storage, you could end up paying $532.

Buy iPad mini 5



Another device that’s on sale today is the first smartphone to arrive with a penta-camera, the Nokia 9 PureView. This device is currently $200 off, meaning you can get yours for just $500. This is an unlocked variant that also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 128GB of internal storage, and it also has a US warranty.

Buy Nokia 9 PureView



You can save $52 on the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 waterproof speaker. This device is also available on Amazon for just $78, depending on the color you choose. Remember that it will give you up to 15 hours of playback, depending on the settings you choose.

Buy Ultimate Ears BOOM 2