Today’s deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the iPad mini 5 starting at $332.59. This price is available in the i-Fi only variant with 64GB. If you want the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, with the same amount of storage, you could end up paying $532.

Nokia 9 PureView

Another device that’s on sale today is the first smartphone to arrive with a penta-camera, the Nokia 9 PureView. This device is currently $200 off, meaning you can get yours for just $500. This is an unlocked variant that also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 128GB of internal storage, and it also has a US warranty.

You can save $52 on the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 waterproof speaker. This device is also available on Amazon for just $78, depending on the color you choose. Remember that it will give you up to 15 hours of playback, depending on the settings you choose.

