Apple’s iPad Air, iPad Pro, and more Apple products are on sale right now

Apple’s iPad Air is once again in stock, and you can currently pick up one of these fantastic and light tablets for just $539 after receiving a 10 percent discount that will help you score $60 savings. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space on its Green and Sky Blue color options, as the Pink and the Space Gray models are going for $551 and $570, respectively, which is still better than paying $599. Remember that the iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for secure authentication, Apple Pay, and other great features.

If you want more power, you can also consider waiting for last year’s iPad Pro models that are also on sale. You can get the 11-inch model that is seeing a 7 percent discount that translates to $99 savings. This means that you can purchase your new 11-inch model with 1TB storage space for $1,400 or go for the 2TB storage model, receiving a $100 discount, which means $100 savings for those interested in getting one. The larger 12.9-inch model is getting the same $100 discount, but this one is available on the 128GB storage model, which means that you can get this larger model for $999. Both iPad Pro models feature amazing cameras, Apple’s M1 processor, and remember that RAM will go up to 16GB on the models with more storage under the hood, while the other models pack 8GB RAM.

iPad Air 12.9-inch iPad Pro Apple Pencil

Finally, you can also score some interesting savings on the original Apple Pencil that now sells for $85 after a 14 percent discount. In addition, the second-generation Apple Pencil is also on sale, and you can get yours for $111 after receiving the same 14 percent discount that translates to $18 savings.