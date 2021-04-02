You can currently save up to $49.45 on a new Apple iPad Air with 64GB of storage space, well that is, if you want the Space Gray, Silver, or Green color option, as the Sky Blu and the Rose Gold variants are getting a $40 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $549.55 and $559, respectively. We get a similar treatment with the 256GB storage variant as you can get up to $70 off the Green option, which leaves it up for grabs at $679. The Rose Gold, Silver, and Sky Blue options, are getting savings which go around the $69 savings, which means you can grab one for just under $680, while the Space Gray color option is getting a $50 discount, making it the most expensive WiFi-only variant.

We are also getting nice savings on the entry-level variant iPad with a 10.2-inch display. The 128GB storage option sells for $395 after receiving a $34 discount in any of its three different color options. The 32GB variant can also be found on sale if you choose to grab the Space Gray model, as it’s the only one getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at $299.

Moving on to Samsung tablets, we find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with WiFi-only support selling for $800 after receiving a $130 discount. This will get you 256Gb of storage space, a 12.4-inch display, and a redesigned S Pen that’s also included in the box.

The vanilla variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB of storage space is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $510 with $140 savings. And if you’re still looking for something a bit more affordable, you can choose to go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is currently selling for $329.99, which translates into $100 savings.

And if you get a new tablet, you should also consider getting a folio to keep it protected, which will also help your new tablet in productivity. There are several Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard cases on sale right now. For example, the one for your iPad Pro 11-inch is now $12.76 off, meaning you can grab one for $147.23. The Logitech Combo Touch for the 7th and 8th gen iPad sells for $130 with $19.99 savings.

And if you don’t have an issue paying more, you can get the Apple Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $249 with $100 savings, or pay $199 for the 11-inch variant, which also gets you $100 savings.