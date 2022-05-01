Apple’s iPad Air 4 is now receiving a huge $150 discount

This may be the best moment to get your hands on a new iPad Air 4. Indeed, it’s not the latest iteration of the iPad Air, and it may not pack Apple’s M1 processor under the hood, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad option. On the contrary, it is still one of the best iPads you can get today, and the best part is that its latest savings make it even more appealing.

It seems that Amazon is really trying to get rid of its iPad Air 4 inventory, as it is currently giving up to 22 percent savings on some of its models. For example, we have the 2020 iPad Air in Space Gray, which is now available for $599 after getting this amazing $150 discount, representing 20 percent savings. This will get you a new model device with Wi-Fi-only support and 256GB of storage space.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the 64GB storage variant that now sells for $469 after picking up a 22 percent discount that helps you keep $130 in your pocket. However, your options will be limited to the Green color variant, as every other option doesn’t even feature a price tag.

Either way, you would be getting a fabulous new iPad Air with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, a Touch-ID embedded power button, wide stereo audio, up to 10 hours of battery life, a USB-C connector, a 12MP main camera, 7MP FaceTime HD selfie camera, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. And you also get Apple’s A14 Bionic processor under the hood, which means that you will get more than enough power to perform any task you want to.

iPad Air 4 Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, stereo speakers, Touch ID, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and tons of cool features, so check it out before it sells out.

And if you’re interested in the latest version of the iPad Air, you can get the 64GB model for $559 after receiving a 7 percent discount that translates to $40 savings, and if you want the 256GB model, you can opt for the pink model that sells for $720.