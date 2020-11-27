Black Friday deals are here! There are tons of discounts available on almost every product you can think of. One of the best deals that has caught out eyes is this 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display, that’s currently getting a $200 discount.

Apple’s Intel-powered MacBook Air is now available for $899 with $200 savings. This light and powerful laptop comes with a 1.1GHz 10th gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD, with three color options to choose from, including Gold, Silver and Space Gray. Now, the best part is that this $200 discount is also available in models with more storage space. This leaves the 512GB with 8GB RAM at $1,099 and the 2TB storage option for $2,049, but this last one gets 16GB RAM under the hood.

MacBook Air with Retina Display (Early 2020) B&H is currently offering the light and sleek Apple MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB powered by an Intel processor for just $899. View at B&H

Now, you may also want to get more power with an Intel 1.2GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor, which will cost you $1,299 with $150 Black Friday savings. This model is also equipped with 16GB RAM, but you will be forced to settle for 256GB storage space. Get twice the storage space with the same RAM and Intel processor for $1,399 with a 25 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. Configuration options are pretty generous, so you may also want to take a look at the latest Apple deals available right now over at B&H.

B&H Apple Deals You can currently find tons of Apple deals at B&H with some incredible discounts, but you may need to act fast before some of these deals are forever gone. View at B&H

Just don’t forget that some of these deals will go fast! These, for example, will end on November 30 at 11:59 PM EST, so you still have some time to decide on whether to get yourself a new MacBook Air or not. And remember that the latest MacBook Air with Apple Silicon is also on sale with $100 discounts, in case you want a more powerful laptop to work with.