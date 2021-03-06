The current iMac Pro was launched back in 2017, so we can say that it’s more than ready to get a refresh. Several rumors suggest that Apple is getting ready to launch more Macs with Apple Silicon. It seems that we may get a new iMac Pro shortly, as the current model is now being discontinued over at Apple’s online store.

This may be one of your last chances to get a new iMac Pro. Apple has confirmed that it’s discontinuing this powerful desktop, and since yesterday, it removed all build-to-order configurations, leaving only one option for those interested.

You can get your 2017 iMac Pro for $4,999 while supplies last. This will get you a 27-inch iMac Pro with Retina 5K display, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage space, powered by a 3.0GHz Intel Xeon processor. If you purchase your PC from Apple, you get the chance of paying $416.58/mo for 12 months. However, if you’re looking for a regular iMac, you can find more configuration options and some rather interesting savings when you head over to Amazon, Best Buy of B&H. For example, you can grab a 21.5-inch iMac with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1349 after a $150 discount.

It is rumored that the new iMacs could come with a new Apple M1X chip, or the next step in Apple chips after the arrival of the M1 processor in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac Air, and the latest Mac mini. There’s no clue as to when these devices may hit the shelves, but it’s said that Cupertino may be planning on launching a redesigned iMac with thin bezels and a boxy design by the time of WWDC which would suggest a summer launch. However, Apple’s recent decision to discontinue the iMac Pro can easily make us believe that it is getting ready to launch soon.

Source MacRumors