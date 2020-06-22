Apple’s HomeKit is a software framework that lets users configure, communicate, and control smart home appliances with their Apple devices. This framework is now getting Ease of Use, Privacy, and more improvements. It will now allow for end-to-end encryption. Apple has recently partnered with Amazon Google and other companies, and it is now also open source.

This change will now allow you to tap or scan any device to add it. The card will suggest different ways to interact with a product after pairing it. You will also get visual status at the top of your home app to give you a quick bird’s eye view of something important, like turning off the lights that you forgot. iOS 14 also includes adaptive lighting, which lets you adapt the light depending on the time of day. New controls for cameras allow you to control Activity Zones, so you only get notified if people cross a specific area. It will also include Face Recognition with people you’ve already tagged on your photos app, and when people ring the doorbell, it will alert the HomePod or your available smart speaker.

New improvements to tvOS are also great, as gaming on Apple TV now expands to multi-user support, allowing you to continue a game right where you left off, and it now supports Xbox controllers. You also get picture in picture mode while you’re working out, so you can check out something else. AirPlay now supports 4K, and Apple TV is also making its way to Sony and Vizio TVs this summer.

