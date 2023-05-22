Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 18 percent savings on some of Apple’s latest iPad models, starting with the base model, the ninth-generation iPad, which now sells for $270. This is an excellent option for anyone who wants the basic iPad experience that will allow you to watch your favorite shows, create content, draw, take notes, and more with the help of the first-generation Apple Pencil. This model launched with a $329 price tag, which means that this 18 percent discount will get you $59 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s 9th generation iPad arrives with the A13 Bionic chip under the hood, and you also get 64GB storage space to begin with, even though you can get up to 256GB storage if you’re willing to pay $399 after receiving a 17 percent discount that translates to $80 savings. Either way, you get a 10.2-inch Retina Display, WiFi-only support in this variant, Touch ID for biometric authentication, and all-day battery life depending on what you’re doing. Don’t expect to get a killer camera, but you will still be able to capture nice shots with its 12MP front camera, and its 8MP is perfect for FaceTime.

Suppose you want more power. In that case, I suggest you check out the 10th generation iPad that comes with a more contemporary design, Apple’s A14 chip, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB RAM, and more color options to choose from, making it a perfect gift for your teenagers. This model will also support Apple’s first generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, so you can make this a better productivity tool.