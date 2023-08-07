We keep receiving insane deals over at Amazon.com, where you can score up to 20 percent savings on a new iPad Mini. This small but mighty tablet normally sells for $499, meaning that you can score $100 in instant savings right now. Apple’s latest iPad Mini comes packed with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB RAM, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. It also features a 12MP front camera, a 12MP primary camera, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.

Apple’s iPad Mini is a great option for anyone looking to get all the power and benefits of an iPad in a smaller package, as this ultra-portable tablet comes with a smaller footprint than any other iPad variant. Yes, it also supports stylus input, but you will need to look for the second-generation Apple Pencil if you wish to take advantage of this feature.

Suppose you’re looking for a slightly larger option that doesn’t break the bank. In that case, you can also pick up a new iPad 10 for the same price thanks to the latest 11 percent discount that will get you $49 savings. This model comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB storage space, and other cool features.

And if you’re looking for an even larger screen to watch your favorite shows and movies, then you should also check out the latest savings applied to Hisense’s U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, where you will get $500 off the 75-inch variant. And if that’s too large for your needs, then you can also pick up the smaller 55-inch version for $600 and enjoy 25 percent savings on your new smart TV with 144Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot color, Dolby Vision, and more.