Apple’s Gen 4 iPad Air is now available for just $399

We have fantastic news for those waiting for the perfect moment to purchase an iPad Air, as the fourth-generation model is now available for just $399 after a massive $140 discount. This deal will get you a new iPad Air with 64GB storage space on any of its five different color options. However, there is a catch.

Walmart has kicked off the weekend with killer deals thanks to its first-ever Walmart+ Weekend sales event that comes to compete with Amazon’s annual Prime Day. As a result, you will be able to find tons of great discounts across the store, starting with the fourth-generation iPad Air, which is now available for just $399, down from its regular 539 price tag. This is an incredible deal considering that this device started selling at $599, which means that you would get a total of $200 savings, which is more than we ever received from Amazon.com, as the same product sold for as low as $469 after picking up $130 savings.

The fourth-generation iPad Air is still a great option for those looking to buy a new and powerful tablet that won’t break the bank. It comes with an amazing 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wire color, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for biometric authentication, stereo audio when placed in landscape mode, up to 10 hours of battery life, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

iPad Air 4

You will also find incredible deals on other products, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which now sell for $499 and $399, respectively, after the latest $350 and $130 discounts. These are great options for those interested in an Android tablet that already comes with a stylus in the box, a beautiful display, and more than enough power to perform everyday tasks.

Either way, you will only be able to take advantage of these fantastic deals if you’re a Walmart+ member. So, head over to this link and get in on the action, and score amazing savings during the weekend.