We have great news for those still interested in getting a fourth-generation iPad Air, as you can still get a new model with huge savings over at Best Buy, where you will find it on clearance and selling for just $599.

Apple’s previous generation iPad Air is still one of the best available tablets. It has a large 10.9-inch Retina Display with 2360 x 1640 resolution, 256GB storage space, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, 4GB RAM, a Touch ID sensor, and other great features. It arrived with a $749 price tag, but the latest $150 savings will let you take one home for $600. However, you will have to settle for the Rose Gold version, as it is one of the few color options available. But that won’t matter much if you get your hands on a protective case.

Apple iPad Air (4th Generation) Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, stereo speakers, Touch ID, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and tons of cool features, so check it out before it sells out. View at Best Buy

However, if you can’t live with the Rose Gold variant, you can also consider picking up the Sky Blue, which has the same features and storage space but sells for $675 after a $75 discount. And if you don’t really care about having a new device, you can also get a renewed Apple iPad Air with 64GB storage and WiFi-only support for $419 after seeing an $80 discount. Or pay $50 more to get the same 4th-generation iPad Air, but with LTE support and a Space Gray paint job.

You can also get the latest iteration of the iPad Air, which currently sells for $519 on its 64GB model thanks to a 13 percent discount. This option regularly goes for $599, which means you can score $80 in savings on your purchase. And if you want more storage space, you can get the 256GB variant for $669. Finally, Apple’s 2021 version of the iPad mini sells for $460 after receiving a $39 discount, in case you’re interested in the WiFi-only model with 64GB storage. You will also find great savings on the 2021 Apple TV 4K and other great streaming devices by folowing this link.