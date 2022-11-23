Black Friday deals are getting more interesting as we inch closer to this amazing sales event. The latest offers come with huge savings on some of Apple’s most popular wireless earphones, as the second generation, AirPods Pro, are now available for just $200 after the latest discount.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score 20 percent savings on a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation of Apple’s popular earphones launched with a $249 price tag, but you can pick up a pair and save $49. These wireless earbuds look identical to their predecessors, but they arrive with better active noise cancellation and longer battery life. Of course, this also means you can enjoy Apple’s popular Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio, the benefits of having a MagSafe charging case, a customizable fit with four pairs of silicone tips, and other cool features.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the more affordable Apple AirPods gen 3, now available for $140 thanks to a 17 percent discount that translates to $29 savings. These wireless earbuds come with a Lightning charging case, and Spatial Audio, and you also get sweat and water resistance, which makes this a very compelling option for those on a tight budget. You will also be able to enjoy your tunes for up to 30 hours with your charging case or up to 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now also comes equipped with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. See at Amazon

Finally, you can also consider going for Apple’s best wireless headphones. You can pick up a new pair of AirPods Max for $449 thanks to the latest 18 percent discount, which represents $100 savings for anyone interested. The best part is that this deal is available across the board to pick up your new pair of over-ear headphones in any of its five different color options for the same price. Remember that Apple’s AirPods Max wireless headphones come with active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, a Digital Crown for volume control, and other cool features.

You can also check out other options, as you can go for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset, which currently sells for $290 after scoring an insane 42 percent discount, or head over to our best Black Friday deals selections, where you will find headphones, smartphones, smart TVs and more on sale.