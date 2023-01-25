Check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the 11-inch iPad Pro and more products on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will help you get a new and powerful 11-inch iPad Pro for less, as the 1TB storage variant with WiFi-only support is currently available for $1,299, which means you get to save 13 percent, or $200 on your purchase. The best part of this deal is that you can choose any of its two different color variations, as both the Silver and Space Gray models receive the same special treatment.

Apple’s fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a bright 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, an efficient and versatile back camera that packs a 12MP Wide, a 10MP Ultra Wide sensor, and a LiDAR scanner for immersive AR experiences, while the front camera features a 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with Center Stage to keep you centered during all your video calls.

However, the most crucial feature of this iPad is that it includes Apple’s M2 chip under the hood, which makes it as powerful as the latest MacBook Air models on the market. Now, this doesn’t mean that you can use it to replace your laptop, as Cupertino still has to iron out some details to let you choose if you want your iPad Pro to behave like a laptop or a tablet. Either way, you can make your new tablet a better productivity tool when you add a second-generation Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard to your setup.

If you want a larger display, you can also opt for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is also on sale, as you can not take the 512GB storage variant with WiFi-only support for $1,299 after receiving a $100 discount, which will be a more convenient tool for digital artists and creators.

However, suppose you’re only interested in a larger display to watch your favorite shows. In that case, you should consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which comes with 256GB storage space, a large 11-inch LCD display, and other great features for $699 after receiving a 10 percent discount. Or get the even more affordable Galaxy Tab A8 for $150 thanks to the latest 35 percent discount. Or pick up the higher-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $1,037 and save $62 on your purchase.