We keep getting proof that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. We have seen several patents and a concept design or two. However, most of these images showed a device with a foldable screen. This is the first time that we could get a dual-screen iPhone with a hinge.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐 The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge. Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design. No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

We could say that this is Apple’s version of the Microsoft Surface Neo, and we wouldn’t be so wrong. Jon Prosser has recently shared information in a tweet where he mentions that the current prototype of the foldable iPhone isn’t really a foldable. This device would come with two separate display panels with round steel edges, like the ones in the iPhone 11. This new device would also ditch the notch, but it would include a Face ID on the external display. Now, we only have to wait and see if this prototype actually makes it to the market.

Source MacRumors