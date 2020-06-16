We keep getting proof that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. We have seen several patents and a concept design or two. However, most of these images showed a device with a foldable screen. This is the first time that we could get a dual-screen iPhone with a hinge.

We could say that this is Apple’s version of the Microsoft Surface Neo, and we wouldn’t be so wrong. Jon Prosser has recently shared information in a tweet where he mentions that the current prototype of the foldable iPhone isn’t really a foldable. This device would come with two separate display panels with round steel edges, like the ones in the iPhone 11. This new device would also ditch the notch, but it would include a Face ID on the external display. Now, we only have to wait and see if this prototype actually makes it to the market.

Source MacRumors

You May Also Like
Redmi 9
Redmi 9 live photos hint at a quad rear camera setup, two color options
It appears to come with a polycarbonate rear.
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung’s Franken-Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Is REAL? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, Apple’s future iPad Pro with 5G connectivity and more
Samsung Galaxy Fold review
We have leaked specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
We get new details about the display of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, as well as possible availability dates