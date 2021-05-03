foldable iphone let'sgodigital
Credit: Let’sGoDigital

Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone for a while now, with numerous concept designs floating around the internet. Now, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Macrumors) has shed some light on Apple’s foldable iPhone plans, and has also predicted an early estimate around how many units Apple might ship with its first foray in the world of foldable devices. 

Apple might extend stylus input to its foldable iPhone that debuts next year

As per Kuo, the foldable iPhone will come equipped with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display that will be supplied exclusively by Samsung Display. He further notes that Apple will ship anywhere between 15 and 20 million units of its first foldable phone in 2023. Kuo also mentions that Apple will employ what he calls ‘silver nanowire touch solution’ for its foldable device and that it offers a ‘long-term competitive advantage’ compared to what rivals have to offer. 

Just over a month ago, Kuo mentioned that 2023 is when Apple finally introduces a foldable iPhone. At this point in time, it is unclear whether Apple is going with a clamshell design akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, or if the company will adopt the traditional book-style design pioneered by the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and HUAWEI Mate X2. 

concept iPhone fold
Credit: ConceptsiPhone

Notably, Apple has been rumored to offer stylus support for its foldable iPhone, which means the Apple Pencil is finding a new home in addition to the iPad portfolio. However, it is unclear if Apple will miniaturize the Apple Pencil or not – a strategy that Samsung has followed for its phones, tablets, and even laptops that support stylus input. 

Apple has reportedly been working on self-healing display technology for its foldable iPhone. Apple’s patent talks about a layer of self-healing material on top that will take care of dents and scratches caused by dust particles or other abrasive agents. The self-healing process can receive stimulus from agents such as heat, light, or electric current. 




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Moto-G60-and-Moto-G40-Fusion-poster
Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 are Motorola’s best bet in mid-range segment in a long time
The Moto G60 comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while the Moto G40 Fusion will sell in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB configurations.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe pocketnow
Samsung might give Galaxy S20 FE a new lease of life with chip upgrade
Samsung might substitute the Exynos chip inside the 4G-only Galaxy S20 FE with the non-5G version of Snapdragon 865 SoC.
specs imac title
Pocketnow Daily: Apple M2 Coming VERY SOON! iPad Pro and iMac Launch Dates & more (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s M2 chip that’s expected to come in the new MacBook Pro, iOS 14.5, and more.