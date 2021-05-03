Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone for a while now, with numerous concept designs floating around the internet. Now, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Macrumors) has shed some light on Apple’s foldable iPhone plans, and has also predicted an early estimate around how many units Apple might ship with its first foray in the world of foldable devices.

Apple might extend stylus input to its foldable iPhone that debuts next year

As per Kuo, the foldable iPhone will come equipped with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display that will be supplied exclusively by Samsung Display. He further notes that Apple will ship anywhere between 15 and 20 million units of its first foldable phone in 2023. Kuo also mentions that Apple will employ what he calls ‘silver nanowire touch solution’ for its foldable device and that it offers a ‘long-term competitive advantage’ compared to what rivals have to offer.

Just over a month ago, Kuo mentioned that 2023 is when Apple finally introduces a foldable iPhone. At this point in time, it is unclear whether Apple is going with a clamshell design akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, or if the company will adopt the traditional book-style design pioneered by the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and HUAWEI Mate X2.

Notably, Apple has been rumored to offer stylus support for its foldable iPhone, which means the Apple Pencil is finding a new home in addition to the iPad portfolio. However, it is unclear if Apple will miniaturize the Apple Pencil or not – a strategy that Samsung has followed for its phones, tablets, and even laptops that support stylus input.

Apple has reportedly been working on self-healing display technology for its foldable iPhone. Apple’s patent talks about a layer of self-healing material on top that will take care of dents and scratches caused by dust particles or other abrasive agents. The self-healing process can receive stimulus from agents such as heat, light, or electric current.