One of the biggest rumors heading into today’s WWDC event is Apple’s announcement of its transition to custom ARM-based processors for new Mac hardware. Now, as per an investor note (via Macrumors) by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the first ARM-based hardware from Apple will be a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a redesigned iMac.

Starting with the ARM-powered 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, it will reportedly flaunt the same design as the existing Intel-based version, and will likely be launched either in the last quarter of 2020 or 2021’s first quarter. Moreover, an unspecified MacBook model with an all-new design and miniLED display will also be launched next year.

Talking about the iMac, Apple is said to launch a new Intel-based refresh later this year – the last iMac with an Intel processor. This will be followed by a new version with a 24-inch display, ARM-based custom silicon, and fresh new design. Reports claim that the ARM-based chip will deliver a performance boost anywhere between 50% to 100% over the Intel processors.