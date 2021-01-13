Apple’s AirTags object tracker has been a persistent fodder for rumors in the tech industry for a while now, and they are heavily anticipated to finally debut in 2021. While an official launch date is still a mystery, users continue to spot mentions about how the tracking device will operate via the Find My app. The latest discovery (via Macrumors) shows a hidden ‘Items’ tab in the aforementioned app for managing the object tracker.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts AirTags might finally arrive in 2021

The hidden ‘Items’ tab for keeping an aye on the AirTags can be accessed in the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad by typing this command “findmy://items” in the Safari browser. However, it only works on devices running iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 or a higher version. Once you hit the go button in the URL bar after typing the aforementioned command, users will automatically be redirected to the Items tab in the Find My app. This trick also works on machines running macOS 11.1 and shows the hidden tab in Find My app after being redirected from Safari browser.

Typing findmy://items into Safari will take you to this hidden UI in Find My! pic.twitter.com/CakKBGEuNh — David Chu (@davidvanchu) January 13, 2021

However, it must be noted that the Items tab can also be enabled on an iPhone by accessing the developer settings, reports MacRumors. But do keep in mind that doing so requires iOS 14.4 or a later build on the phone. AirTags will reportedly function in multiple modes such as a ‘normal mode’ for saving battery and a ‘lost mode’ that is triggered when the object being tracked loses connectivity with the AirTags, alerting users that it has been lost or misplaced. Additionally, they are also said to be capable of tracking full-body motion and monitoring body posture.

Apple might equip AirTags with UWB for more accurate location tracking

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier this month that the AirTags could finally see the light of the day in 2021. Rumors also suggest that the AirTags could be offered in two sizes, but that’s just about it. In case you’re wondering how they look, leakster Jon Prosser a few alleged 3D renders of the AirTags that show them rocking a white, disc-shaped profile with no branding on the front and polished metal at the back. Apple will reportedly employ UWB technology for accurate location tracking by equipping the AirTags with its in-house U1 chip.