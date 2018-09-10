Apple’s Event Predictions, Galaxy X Release Date | Pocketnow Daily

iOS

Learn about the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform here.

On Pocketnow Daily, we get some information about what to expect for the Apple event from Ming-chi Kuo and other sources. Samsung’s mobile chief has just revealed that he wants to bring hot specs to mid-ranger phones and also talked about the Galaxy X. President Donald Trump tweeted that Apple should start making their phones in the United States to avoid Chinese tariffs. OnePlus made official that it is revealing the OnePlus 6T on October 17 and it will bring an on-display fingerprint scanner. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Snapdragon Wear 3100.


