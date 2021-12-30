Apple’s entry-level iPad is currently on sale!

We start today’s deals with the 2021 version of the popular Apple iPad, seeing a $30 discount over at Amazon.com. This entry-level iPad is the most affordable tablet available from Apple, and it is now even more affordable, as you can pick yours up for $299. This will get you a new tablet with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space. It also features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, stereo speakers, an 8MP wide camera for its main shooter, and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage in the front, plus a Touch ID sensor embedded on its Home Button for biometric authentication and Apple Pay.

Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Space Gray model, as it is the only one receiving a special discount. Remember that this new Apple iPad supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, meaning that you will also be able to draw, take notes and do more stuff with this amazing tablet that packs a 10-hour battery.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 11-inch iPad Pro Apple iPad Air

Suppose you’re interested in more powerful and more expensive iPad models. In that case, you can also consider the 11-inch iPad Pro that is receiving a $50 discount on its 128GB storage space on its Silver color variant. This variant comes with Apple’s M1 processor and other great features. But if you don’t want to go all out, you can also consider the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is seeing a $29 discount on its Green color variant with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support, which means that you can pick one up for $570.

Finally, the latest Apple iPad mini is not necessarily on sale, but we have seen its price drop to $579 on its Purple color option, which is $20 more affordable than its other color variants. This model also packs 64GB storage space, Wi-Fi support, and more.