Tablets

Apple’s ‘Election’ ad touts the new iPad Air’s capabilities

By Samuel Martinez March 18, 2022, 7:57 pm
Source: Apple

Apple’s new fifth-generation iPad Air is already available for purchase. The new tablet comes with tons of power under the hood, as it now packs the same Apple M1 chip found in the latest iPad Pro models and some of the first Macs with Apple Silicon. So it is only natural that Apple wants to sell us the idea of a tablet that can be just as potent as a computer, and that’s exactly what happens in the new ‘Election’ ad, where Cupertino tells us that “Your next computer is not a computer.”

The ad starts with Emma and Max using the new iPad Air models to help them in their campaign to become class president. The tablet is then used for creating posters, designing shirts, hats, a short gaming session, and a final animation with the name of the person who ended up winning the elections. We see the new iPad Air with all its accessories, including the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard, and more. And at the end, a line suggesting that "Your next computer is not a computer."

Indeed, the new iPad Air is a powerful beast, and it also features five beautiful new colors, in case you’re really into colorful devices. So it could be a more affordable option compared to the iPad Pro. That’s what I thought, and to be honest, I was also considering going for one.

But then I realized that the iPad Air starts at $599 for the Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage, so I would most likely have to get the 256GB model that retails for 750. In other words, I’d rather get the 11-inch iPad Pro that starts at $749 that comes with better cameras, a 120Hz refresh rate, Face ID, amazing sound, and other great features, even though I would have to settle for 128GB storage. And even then, this model would still not be the perfect replacement for my laptop, as Apple continues to hinder its tablet’s potential with iPadOS.

