Apple’s Dual eSIM won’t be supported by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile

The best iOS version ever is iOS 12.1, or at least that’s what they said at the latest Apple Event. At the moment, 60% of all iOS devices are already running on iOS 12 and 12.1 has started rolling out yesterday. However, one of its features, like the activation of Apple’s eSIM is going to be having issues with 3 of the 4 biggest networks in the US.

All 2018 iPhones have digital eSIM that allows dual-SIM functionality. That would seem great at first, but if you have an iPhone Xs, Xs Max or an Xr, don’t expect it to work immediately. AT&T is apparently going to support this feature later on this year, and its technical issues are related in part to Visual Voicemail. They are currently not selling eSIMs to customers.

Verizon and T-Mobile are also having issues with this new features. Verizon simply won’t be supporting this feature anytime soon, according to PCMag. T-Mobile will wait until software is ready, so no hope here either. The only reason why Sprint isn’t having this issue is because they aren’t on Apple’s list of carriers that are going to be implementing eSIM support. In other words, stick with your physical SIM cards for now.