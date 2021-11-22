Apple's Black Friday purchases will get you up $200 gift cards

We have great news for all those Apple fans who want to score savings on their future Apple devices. It seems that the company has decided to treat its customers with a special shopping event that will start on Friday, and it will be live all the way through Monday, November 29. This four-day shopping event will let you and any other customer receive gift cards of up to $200 when purchasing select products.

Apple is celebrating a new 4-day shopping event that will take place from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, where Cupertino will be handing out gift cards of up to $200 for those customers who purchase eligible products. Purchases can be made at any physical Apple Store, online, or even by phone when you call 1-800-MY-APPLE. Gift cards will start with a $50 value when you pick up a new iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 mini, or an iPhone SE for those who are interested in picking up a new smartphone. Other devices that will get you a $50 gift card include the Apple Watch SE, Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, the second-generation Apple Pencil, a Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Chargers, a Magic Keyboard, or an AirTag 4-pack.

Next up, you will find that most Apple earphones will get you a $75 discount as the second or third-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max are included in this tier. However, the Beats Studio 3, Wireless, Solo 2 Wireless, and other earphones will get you a $50 gift card.

If you want to score the best gift cards, you will have to pick up the 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro that will get you a $100 gift card, and if you what a $200 card, you will have to pick up the 27-inch iMac. You will be able to use the Apple Store gift cards in future products, which include accessories, movies, music, TV Shows, iCloud and more. So remember to check out any Apple Store starting next Friday to see if there’s something that catches your fancy.