It is finally here. Amazon Prime Day has finally kicked off. We have found tons of deals on some of the best brands and products available. We have already posted some crazy deals on Razer products and the Nokia 8.3, but deals don’t stop there. We have now found that there are several Apple products on sale, some of which have even dropped to a new low.

First up, we have the Apple AirPods Pro that are currently getting a $59 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $190. This is the best price ever for these amazing earphones, as their previous low was $197 after a $52 discount. Remember that you get active noise cancellation, transparency mode, sweat and water resistance, and more than 24 hours battery life if you have your wireless charging case around.

Now, if you want something a bit more budget-friendly, you can grab the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case for $150 with $49 savings, or grab the AirPods with a wired charging case which are now going for just $10 after receiving a $59 discount. You will spot the first $40 discount on the product’s landing page, while the second $19 discount will appear at checkout.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air is currently available for $900 after receiving a first $49 discount on the devices landing page, followed by a second $50 discount which will be applied at checkout. This will get you an M1-powered laptop with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, and remember that this laptop is ultra-quiet, as it doesn’t have a fan under the hood.

The 27-inch 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $1,400 after receiving a massive $399 discount. This iMac comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 3.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Other Macs and more Apple products are also on sale, and you can check them out here.

Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pros and latest iPad Air are also on sale. First, the 10.9-inch iPad Air is getting its biggest discount ever on its 64GB storage option with WiFi support, as it can now be yours for $520 after a $79 discount. The best part is that savings go across the board, meaning you can grab any of its five different color options for the same price. Now, things get sweeter when you increase the storage space, as you get the same $79 on most color variants, but if you want to take advantage of today’s best savings, then you must go for the 256GB variant in Space Gray. It is currently getting a $100 discount! This means you can get yours for $649.

You will also find the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models on sale, but you will only see them if you go for the 12.9-inch model with 256GB storage in Silver, as it’s currently selling for $1,099 with $100 savings. Or grab the smaller 11-inch model in Space Gray with 128GB storage for $749 after a $50 discount. Both of these models come with WiFi-only support.