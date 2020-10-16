After a number of rumours, leaks and speculations, Apple announced that it will be launching new Macs powered by its own silicon at its WWDC 2020 event. The company said that it is switching to custom ARM-based silicon for the Mac line later this year. It is aiming to deliver better higher performance and better battery efficiency. Now, we could have an actual launch date for the upcoming product.

Popular tipster Jon Prosser tips that Apple is planning an event on November 17 where it could unveil the new ARM-powered Mac.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event.



I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

The tech giant is said to be designing a family of SoCs specifically for the Mac that will have a common architecture across all of Apple’s portfolio. Hence, making the iPhone and iPad apps run on ARM-powered Mac. Apple has also said that all apps and software that were running on Intel-based Macs will be available on the new Macs, thanks to the shared architecture and Rosetta 2 translation tool.

Rumors have also hinted at a redesign for ARM-powered MacBook. Moreover, the 12-inch MacBook could make a return with the new silicon. The new 12-inch MacBook is also expected to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life. Popular Analyst Kuo expects the Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air to go into production around later this year, for a late winter or early spring launch in 2021. We could see a redesigned MacBook Pro launch in the alleged November 17 event. Furthermore, Apple could be looking forward to bringing Face ID feature to its computers.