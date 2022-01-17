Apple's AR/VR Mixed Reality headset could be delayed to 2023, cost over $2,000

Apple has been known to be working on an AR/VR Mixed Reality headset for quite some time now. The product has been under development for quite some time and we have received a number of leaks and rumors about the device. We recently learned that the headset will be powered by a 96W USB-C power adapter. And now we have received some more information regarding Apple's first product in this space.

Apple AR/VR Mixed Reality headset delayed

The headset was rumored to finally debut in 2022. Apple has long been working on the product and it was rumored that the Cupertino giant will finally launch the device at an event later this year. However, a report from Bloomberg states that Apple is having issues with the headset overheating. The report also states that the company is facing issues in the camera and software development of the device.

The headset — a high-end device that blends virtual and augmented reality — was targeted for an unveiling at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a release later in the year. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras, and software have made it harder to stay on track, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. That could push the announcement until the end of 2022 or later, with the product hitting shelves by 2023, the people said.

According to the report, Apple is planning its 2023 WWDC to focus on building virtual and augmented reality apps for the device. The Cupertino giant will reportedly announce an App Store for the AR/VR Mixed Reality headset and could start laying other groundwork as soon as WWDC 2022 with iOS 16.

Could cost over $2,000

Another report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that the AR/VR Mixed Reality headset will be "pricey". In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple has internally discussed the price points for the device that is above $2,000.

[...] the main reason why the company has discussed price points above $2,000 is because of some of its internal technologies.

He says that Apple will likely put an M1 Pro (or an equivalent) chip inside the AR/VR headset. Combined with super-high-resolution 8K displays, advanced audio technology, and seven years of R&D, the device could be priced in the upwards of $2,000 range.

Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high-resolution displays, and its own App Store. Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.

Possible names of the device

Lastly, Gurman points out some possible names of the device. He says that Apple could call its first AR/VR Mixed Reality headset as Apple Vision, Apple Reality, or Apple Sight/iSight. He says that Apple Vision is the name that is most realistic as the "name sounds futuristic, doesn’t reference any particular technology or feature, has an optimistic vibe, and doesn’t box the product into anything other than being a new visual medium."

Despite the excitement around the device, it seems that the AR/VR headset is still at least one year away. Are you looking forward to using the new Apple goggles? What would you be willing to pay above $2,000 for a mixed reality device? Drop a comment and let us know!

Via: 9to5Mac 1, 2