Apple has been overly optimistic about the future of augmented reality (AR) and its promising applications, but the company is yet to reveal much about its AR hardware plans. However, we’ve long been hearing rumors of an Apple AR glass project and even a headset that could debut within the next few years. Now, a new report by Digitimes claims that Apple is now entering “the second phase of its AR glasses prototype development.”

Don't get your hopes high for a 2021 debut

Right now, details are slim about Apple’s upcoming wearable AR hardware and the features it will bring to the table. However, entering the second phase of prototype development is a sign that Apple’s AR glasses are not too far away, provided things go according to plan and the company doesn’t pull the plugs on its AR glasses project. However, some reports suggest that Apple could make an announcement in 2021, while the market release would happen in 2022.

“Following the second phase, the report claims that the glasses will go through a third phase of development a few months later. Upon completion of the prototype design, the wearable device is expected to go through a 6-9 month period for engineering verification,” reports Macrumors which accessed the full Digitimes story.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one… but I believe he’s wrong.



Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021.



Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀



Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

Tipster Jon Prosser has claimed in the past that the Apple Glasses will debut in the first half of 2021. But given the prototype testing progress and the need for an even longer engineering verification stage that could last up to 9 months, that seems to be implausible. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, on the other hand, has predicted that the Apple Glasses will arrive next year.

The person wearing Apple’s AR glasses would reportedly be able to control them via Siri. Additionally, information such as messages and maps will appear as an overlay before the user’s eyes. Older reports suggest that Apple Glasses will rely on gaze tracking to offer a video AR experience. And to tackle the issue of privacy, Apple will reportedly project an iPad or iPhone’s screen on the display of its upcoming wearable device. Or at least that’s what patents filed by Apple appear to suggest.