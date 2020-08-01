We have received some interesting Q2 reports in the last couple of days. Said reports show us that Apple has increased its sales in China, and Huawei has finally surpassed Samsung’s sales. Now, we have new data shared by Canalys and the IDC that show everything that happened in the Q2 of 2020.

The global smartphone market suffered a 14 to 16 percent decline in Q2 2020, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it was all bad. Apple managed to increase its iPhone sales by 25 percent when compared to the same period last year. According to Canalys, Apple’s smartphone shipments reached 45.1 million, while IDC suggests it was a total of 37.6 million. Whatever the case, Apple saw its sales boosted thanks to the iPhone 11 and the 2020 iPhone SE launch.

“‌iPhone SE‌ will remain crucial to prop up volume this year, amid delays to Apple’s next flagship release,” commented Canalys Analyst, Vincent Thielke. “In China, it had blockbuster results, growing 35% to reach 7.7 million units. It is unusual for Apple’s Q2 shipments to increase sequentially. As well as the new ‌iPhone SE‌, Apple is also demonstrating skills in new user acquisition. It adapted quickly to the pandemic, doubling down on the digital customer experience as stay-at-home measures drive more customers to online channels.

“Senior Canalys Analyst Ben Stanton stated that going forwards “geopolitical uncertainty also hangs over the global smartphone market. Countries are becoming polarized between the interests of the US and China. In India, for example, Chinese companies now face a wave of negative sentiment. Smartphone vendors need to act, and many are already directing funds to brand marketing to highlight their positive impact in a local region.”

Now, Samsung lost its crown against Huawei, at least during the second quarter of 2020, and we still have to wait and see how things evolve as we will soon see the launch of new Galaxy flagships.

Source MacRumors