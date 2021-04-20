Apple’s Spring Loaded event kicked off with some interesting announcements, which included new Podcast and Apple Card features, as well as a new color variant for the current iPhone 12. However, we were waiting for the official announcement of a new product. This time Apple didn’t disappoint, and we have finally seen the launch of the Apple AirTag.

Apple has been using the Find My app to help its users locate their devices faster than just having to go through your house looking for your iPhone. However, Find My has just received a boost that consists of an encrypted end-to-end anonymous network that includes more than a billion Apple devices, allowing users to locate a missing iPhone, Apple Watch iPad, and Mac even when offline. And now, Apple’s AirTags will help you find your devices faster and without a hassle.

AirTags uses the Find My network to easily find your keys, bags, and more. Plus, you can personalize your AirTag to make it your own, and you can add anything from lettering to emoji on yours. They also arrive with several accessories to help you attach them to your luggage, backpack, or anything you want to keep track of.

You will be able to track your new AirTag with any iPhone with the U1 chip, as it will use Precision Finding to get you the precise location and distance of your missing item. Your iPhone will use input from its camera, accelerometer, and gyroscope to give you visual, haptic, and audible feedback as it guides you to your AirTag. Find My has also included new privacy features which will help its users avoid unwanted tag detection.

If you’re interested in getting one for yourself, you can get them for one for $29 or get a four-pack for just $99. Orders start this Friday, and AirTags will be available on April 30. And you can also choose to get your new Bag Charm, Luggage Tag, and Key Ring from Hermes, as they will also come equipped with an airbag for you to carry around.