Earlier this month, we got out first look at Apple’s upcoming AirPods Studio headphones via leaked renders. The leak, which came courtesy of renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser, also mentioned that the upcoming Apple headphones will be reversible, which means they can be worn from any side without worrying about the L and R earcup matching. And that is because the headphones will be able to identify the left and right ear of users on their own. Now, another leak from a prolific Apple leakster claims that this feature will be brought to life by Apple’s in-house U1 chip.

好几个月之前说过这个观点 随着s6上市搭载了u1芯片之后 更加印证了我的预测 以后的生态链里面的交互是通过u1来判定距离和方向的 这次的AirPods在ios14里面的音频空间功能就是一个铺垫 有了u1芯片 新款耳机 应该能实现自动识别耳机的左右定位的 pic.twitter.com/cLQ2gBrwDQ — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 20, 2020

Now, the U1 chip is already fitted inside the iPhone 11 trio and it employs the Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness. A tweet from Twitter user @L0vetodream mentions that the U1 chip will be used to determine distance and direction, similar to AirPods’ spatial audio function that arrived with iOS 14. If that turns out to be true, the AirPods Studio will also be able to accordingly adjust how the touch or swipe inputs are processed based on how the headphones are worn. Additionally, it may also be able to improve upon the spatial audio feature by offering a more effective channel switching experience.

tag这个东西 是一个节点 万物互联的节点 作为一个桥梁的作用 连接各个设备 u1是实现这个桥梁的最重要的组成部分 ios14的隐私功能 就是为了能让tag更好的在隐私环境下使用所创造的 很好的解决了使用中涉及的侵犯隐私的问题 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 20, 2020

Plus, directional and spatial awareness will also allow the AirPods Studio to deliver a more immersive media consumption experience by offering tighter directional audio output. However, a big piece of the puzzle that still remains to be solved is whether the AirPods Studio will bring Active Noise Cancellation to the table, but given their premium look and advanced features, we are inclined to believe that ANC will be a part of the pricey package. As per rumors, the AirPods Studio will make their debut alongside the iPhone 12 series in October this year, but so far, Apple is yet to confirm their existence.