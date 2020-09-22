Earlier this month, we got out first look at Apple’s upcoming AirPods Studio headphones via leaked renders. The leak, which came courtesy of renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser, also mentioned that the upcoming Apple headphones will be reversible, which means they can be worn from any side without worrying about the L and R earcup matching. And that is because the headphones will be able to identify the left and right ear of users on their own. Now, another leak from a prolific Apple leakster claims that this feature will be brought to life by Apple’s in-house U1 chip.
Now, the U1 chip is already fitted inside the iPhone 11 trio and it employs the Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness. A tweet from Twitter user @L0vetodream mentions that the U1 chip will be used to determine distance and direction, similar to AirPods’ spatial audio function that arrived with iOS 14. If that turns out to be true, the AirPods Studio will also be able to accordingly adjust how the touch or swipe inputs are processed based on how the headphones are worn. Additionally, it may also be able to improve upon the spatial audio feature by offering a more effective channel switching experience.
Plus, directional and spatial awareness will also allow the AirPods Studio to deliver a more immersive media consumption experience by offering tighter directional audio output. However, a big piece of the puzzle that still remains to be solved is whether the AirPods Studio will bring Active Noise Cancellation to the table, but given their premium look and advanced features, we are inclined to believe that ANC will be a part of the pricey package. As per rumors, the AirPods Studio will make their debut alongside the iPhone 12 series in October this year, but so far, Apple is yet to confirm their existence.