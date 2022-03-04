Apple’s AirPods Pro, OnePlus 9, and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with Apple’s AirPods Pro that, are currently receiving a 24 percent discount that translates to $59 savings, so that you can purchase a new pair of AirPods Pro for $190. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation to keep everything around you silent to enjoy your favorite tunes or your favorite shows and movies. Further, you also receive Apple’s Transparency Mode to help you stay aware of everything that may be happening around you. Spatial Audio is another great addition that will help you enjoy a better experience. You also get more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to its MagSafe charging case and other great features.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can check out the Apple AirPods 3, which are now available for $145 after scoring a 19 percent discount. With its MagSafe charging case, these earbuds will deliver up to 30 hours of non-stop playback. You also get Spatial Audio, but unfortunately, no noise cancelation. And if you like to work out, your best option may be the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that come with more than 24 hours of battery life, water, and sweat resistance, Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip, and other great features for $200 after seeing a $50 discount.

You will also find savings on the OnePlus 9 that, is receiving a 21 percent discount that will sum up to $150 savings, meaning that you can get your new smartphone for $580. This device comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid Display that will deliver 120 Hz refresh rates. Plus, you get 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor inside. And if you want other options, you can purchase the Nokia 8.3 5G for $506 after receiving a $93 discount. It packs the same 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, but it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Finally, the Motorola edge is a more affordable option that goes for $400 after receiving a $300 discount.