AirPods Pro Pocketnow
The first-gen AirPods Pro (Image only for representation)

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro have dropped to one of its lowest prices ever. You can currently grab a pair of AirPods Pro for just $197, which means you get to save $52 upon purchase over at Amazon.com. These wireless earphones feature transparency mode, active noise cancelation, water and sweat resistance, and 24 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case.

Now, if you still think that paying $197 for a pair of earphones may be a bit excessive, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Powerbeats Pro since they’re selling for $180 over at B&H. This translates to a whopping $70 discount, and you can choose between the Black, Navy, and Ivory color options since the other color variants are selling without a discount.

However, the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones are another good option, and you can grab a pair for as low as $151.11 with $77.89 savings. There are other color options available, all of them on sale, but savings will vary depending on the color option you go for. Finally, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are getting a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $30.

    AirPods Pro

    Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Wireless Headphones

    Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones

Now, B&H has more interesting offers, as you can currently grab a new OnePlus 8 with 128GB, Verizon Unlocked version for just $470, which means $330 savings. In comparison, you can get the same phone at OnePlus.com but for $499, even though you can also score a free warp charge 30 car charger with your purchase.

The OnePlus 8T with 256GB of storage space is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get yours for $600, which is $1 more expensive than what you would have to pay at OnePlus.com.

    OnePlus 8

    OnePlus 8T

The Sony X900H 85-inch TV is also on sale. You can get yours for $2,198 with $401.99 savings, and since we’re already talking large displays, we must also mention the Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, which is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at just $380. You can also grab a new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $30 with $20 savings.

    Sony X900H 85-inch TV

    Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch Gaming Monitor

    Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
samsung galaxy 12 and a02s
Samsung’s new Galaxy A budget phones for the US market start at just $110
Samsung Galaxy A12 and A02s are affordable phones, but they still run Android 10, which is quite disappointing.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, iPhone 12 cases and more products are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals from Amazon and Samsung, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2, OtterBox cases and more on sale
LG V70
Stare and shed a tear for these high-end LG phones that will never release
LG had a highly anticipated product in the form of its Rollable device, and the V70 ThinQ could’ve been a great Android flagship too.