Apple’s latest AirPods Pro have dropped to one of its lowest prices ever. You can currently grab a pair of AirPods Pro for just $197, which means you get to save $52 upon purchase over at Amazon.com. These wireless earphones feature transparency mode, active noise cancelation, water and sweat resistance, and 24 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case.

Now, if you still think that paying $197 for a pair of earphones may be a bit excessive, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Powerbeats Pro since they’re selling for $180 over at B&H. This translates to a whopping $70 discount, and you can choose between the Black, Navy, and Ivory color options since the other color variants are selling without a discount.

However, the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones are another good option, and you can grab a pair for as low as $151.11 with $77.89 savings. There are other color options available, all of them on sale, but savings will vary depending on the color option you go for. Finally, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are getting a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $30.

Now, B&H has more interesting offers, as you can currently grab a new OnePlus 8 with 128GB, Verizon Unlocked version for just $470, which means $330 savings. In comparison, you can get the same phone at OnePlus.com but for $499, even though you can also score a free warp charge 30 car charger with your purchase.

The OnePlus 8T with 256GB of storage space is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get yours for $600, which is $1 more expensive than what you would have to pay at OnePlus.com.

The Sony X900H 85-inch TV is also on sale. You can get yours for $2,198 with $401.99 savings, and since we’re already talking large displays, we must also mention the Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, which is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at just $380. You can also grab a new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $30 with $20 savings.