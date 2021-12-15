Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods and several bookshelf speakers are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have recently spotted Apple’s AirPods Pro going for $179 after a 28 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. Remember that this is one of Apple’s best earphone options in the market, as they feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode to hear what happens around you, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ, which will adjust the sound to give you a better experience. You also receive three different-sized soft tapered silicone tips for the best fit possible. You won’t have to worry about running out of battery since these wireless earbuds will get you up to 24 hours of battery life, and the best part is that they are also water and sweat resistant, so you can take them with you while going out for a run.

Suppose you want a more affordable option that doesn’t feature water and sweat resistance. In that case, you can opt for the previous generation AirPods that are receiving a massive 43 percent discount, which means that you can pick up a pair for $90 and score $69 savings. Want to go even more affordable? Well, we have also found the Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds receiving a $10 discount, which means that you can get a pair for just $30 in Black. And if you can, also check out the Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $150 after seeing a $20 discount across the board. They feature active noise canceling, but unfortunately, they’re not waterproof.

AirPods Pro Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds ELAC Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 Bookshelf Speakers

You can also score great savings on the ELAC Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 Bookshelf Speakers that currently sell for $448.03 after seeing a 36 percent discount. This means that you can buy a pair and score $251.95 savings. Or go for the more affordable Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers that sell for $100 after a $10 discount. And if you want a new set of computer speakers, you can also consider the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System that goes for just $84 right now.