You can currently get a pair of new Air Pods Pro for just $180 over at Amazon.com. These fantastic earphones see a 28 percent discount, which means $69 savings for anyone interested in getting a pair. They feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode to help you hear everything that goes around you, which will help you to stay connected to your surroundings. Plus, they come with three different tapered silicone tips to offer a customizable fit. The best part is that they’re sweat and water-resistant, meaning that you can hit the gym or go for a run without having to worry about getting them wet. You will also be able to pair them easily with all of your Apple devices, and don’t worry about running out of power, as they will go for up to 24 hours with their wireless charging case.

Now, suppose you’d rather go for Apple’s over-the-ear AirPods Max. In that case, they’re currently getting an 11 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for $490, and what makes things better is that the $59 savings are being applied across the board, which means that you can choose any of its five different color options. You also get the ANC, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to offer theater-like sound. It also comes with the Apple H1 Chip for an amazing audio experience.

Suppose you’re not a bug fan of Apple. In that case, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that are currently selling for just $140 at B&H. These are the best Samsung headphones around, and they have recently received an update that will give them even more features. They arrive with $60 savings, ANC, 360-degree audio that recalibrates sound as you move, IPX7 water resistance, and they will go up to 28 hours with their wireless charging case. And finally, if you’re looking for a gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset is getting a 20 percent discount, which means that you can get yours for $56.23.

AirPods Pro Small and mighty, Apple's latest AirPods Pro will give you amazing sound! View at Amazon

AirPods Max Apple's latest headphones offer fantastic sound and amazing ANC View at Amazon